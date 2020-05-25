Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dale Marler. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Dale Marler, 64, of Amarillo passed away May 23, 2020 leaving this world a better place.



Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Michael was born in Amarillo, Texas on April 19, 1956 to Quinlan Joe and Sue Ann Marler, both of Amarillo.



Survivors include friend Delana Barnes, daughter Tammi Ward, wife Julie Marler, son Michael Marler Jr, brothers Randy McGee and Charles Marler, sister Anita Groomer, nephews James Wesley Lewis, Bryce and Jensen Groomer, Quinlan and Austin Marler, Kyler McGee, nieces Ashley Hightower and Haley McGee, grandchildren Rylan Lynn Marler, Brittany, Ashton, and Breana Calvani, and five great-grandchildren



A graduate of Claude High School, and an Army Veteran, Mike was a lifelong Amarillo resident and a painter by trade. God graced us with a brief bright light on our paths through this world in Mr Marler, who will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Whether he was entertaining you with a story, or dragging you into his latest adventure, Mike was always known for his charm and wit, enriching the lives of everyone he knew.



A moment of silence will be observed in his honor at the Moss Lane Club, Thursday 2 pm at 3512 Moss Ln, Amarillo, TX 79109



God bless and keep you in our hearts.





