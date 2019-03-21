Michael Dalton O'Gorman, 20, of Shamrock, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in Clarendon.
|
Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship in Sayre, OK, with Andy Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be at 4:30 PM in Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.
Dalton was born October 31, 1998 in Amarillo to Mike and Patty Devoll O'Gorman. He had lived in Shamrock all of his life. He graduated from Shamrock High School in 2017. Dalton played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He was a member of the High School Rodeo, JRCA. Dalton was attending Clarendon Jr. College where he was a member of the Rodeo Team. He participated in the Team Roping events. Roping was his life and he also enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his parents of Shamrock; his brother, Dillon O'Gorman of Stephenville; his sister, Abby O'Gorman of Shamrock; his girlfriend, McKinley Brown of Shamrock; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his rodeo family. Memorials may be sent to Aim Bank in Shamrock in Memory of Dalton O'Gorman for a Rodeo Scholarship.
