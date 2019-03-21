Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dalton O'Gorman. View Sign

Michael Dalton O'Gorman, 20, of Shamrock, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in Clarendon.



Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship in Sayre, OK, with Andy Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be at 4:30 PM in Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock.



Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.



Dalton was born October 31, 1998 in Amarillo to Mike and Patty Devoll O'Gorman. He had lived in Shamrock all of his life. He graduated from Shamrock High School in 2017. Dalton played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He was a member of the High School Rodeo, JRCA. Dalton was attending Clarendon Jr. College where he was a member of the Rodeo Team. He participated in the Team Roping events. Roping was his life and he also enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his parents of Shamrock; his brother, Dillon O'Gorman of Stephenville; his sister, Abby O'Gorman of Shamrock; his girlfriend, McKinley Brown of Shamrock; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his rodeo family. Memorials may be sent to Aim Bank in Shamrock in Memory of Dalton O'Gorman for a Rodeo Scholarship.





Michael Dalton O'Gorman, 20, of Shamrock, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in Clarendon.Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship in Sayre, OK, with Andy Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be at 4:30 PM in Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock.Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.Dalton was born October 31, 1998 in Amarillo to Mike and Patty Devoll O'Gorman. He had lived in Shamrock all of his life. He graduated from Shamrock High School in 2017. Dalton played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He was a member of the High School Rodeo, JRCA. Dalton was attending Clarendon Jr. College where he was a member of the Rodeo Team. He participated in the Team Roping events. Roping was his life and he also enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his parents of Shamrock; his brother, Dillon O'Gorman of Stephenville; his sister, Abby O'Gorman of Shamrock; his girlfriend, McKinley Brown of Shamrock; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his rodeo family. Memorials may be sent to Aim Bank in Shamrock in Memory of Dalton O'Gorman for a Rodeo Scholarship. Funeral Home Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon

212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090

Clarendon , TX 79226

(806) 874-3515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close