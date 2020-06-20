Michael J. Hubbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 with family at his side. He is now with winged angels and reunited with his wife, Irene, and his youngest son, John, who passed away in 1988.
Michael was born July 8, 1929, and grew up in South Amboy, New Jersey. He was a devoted father and husband. Michael enlisted in the Coast Guard and was assigned to the Merchant Marine as a Seaman, during World War II. He worked at ASARCO, Inc. as a supervisor for 43 years. Michael was married to beloved bride, Irene P. Hubbs, for 69 years. She preceded him in death this past September of 2019. They raised 6 wonderful children together and greatest wish was for his children to work together, play together, and succeed together as a team.
Michael is survived by 5 of his 6 children: Patricia Yolinsky of Bridgewater, NJ; Elizabeth Peluso of Lambertville, NJ; Marie Myer of Paradise, TX; Michael J. Hubbs, Jr. of Cape Coral, FL; and Russell Hubbs of Fort Worth, TX. Michael also had 7 extraordinary grandsons and 14 magnificent great-grandchildren.
Please join us for the Rosary at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, Texas, on Sunday June 21 at 6:00 PM, plus a Funeral Mass celebrated Monday afternoon, June 22, 1:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Chapel at 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow immediately in Llano Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.