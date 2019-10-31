Michael Joseph "Mike" Dudek Jr., 56, passed away Oct. 30.
Visitation will take place today, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm, Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery.
Michael Joseph Dudek Jr. was born May 27, 1963 in Amarillo, the son of Michael J. Dudek Sr. and Betty Dudek. He was a 1981 graduate of Amarillo High School and a longtime employee of Wiley Hicks.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Dudek; two sisters, Michelle Ruff and her husband Lee and Anna Albracht and her husband Chris; four nieces, Randi Conner and her husband Johnathan, Ashlee Ruff, Marissa Ruff and Emily Albracht; a nephew, Andrew Albracht; three great-nephews, Kayson Conner, Kohen Conner and Korbin Conner; and a great-niece, Abigail Ruff, all of Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019