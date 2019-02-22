Michael Lee Smith, 72, of Amarillo, died Friday, February 15, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at South Georgia Baptist Church.
Michael was born on December 28, 1946 in Dumas, Texas to Vivian and Hollis Smith. He had been the service manager at General Electric in Houston.
He married Vicky Sidman on January 1, 1966. She preceded him in death in September 2016.
Michael is survived by his son Chris Smith and wife Brianna of Canyon; his daughter, Kim Smith and husband Robert George of Canyon; his sister, Susan Smith of Frisco; and one grandson, Quinton Smith.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019