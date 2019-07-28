Michael Lynn "Mike" Upchurch, 75, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Vigil will be held today at 4:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, 1200 Washington. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Mike was born July 7, 1944 to Jessie Lee and Zora Upchurch in Bakersfield, CA. He moved to Amarillo in 1960. Mike married Bonnie Eudy and they had one daughter, Jessilynn Stewart-Burris.
He was employed by Abrasion and Corrosion Industries which took him to Simona, Israel. In 1983, he went to work at St. Anthony's as a Telemetry Tech until his retirement from BSA in 2009.
Mike was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus #1450.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a half sister, Mickey Tutness; two brothers, Donald Upchurch and Bill Upchurch; sister, Betty Miley; son-in-law, Michael Stewart; and step-son, Christopher Carter.
Mike is survived by his wife, Iris Upchurch; daughter, Lynn Stewart-Burris (Nathan); step-daughter, Kelly Carter; two granddaughter, Chelsea Riles (Josh) and Caitlyn Chambers (Jason); one grandson, Casey Stewart (Morgan); and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 Washington in Mike's name.
