Michael Pinkston (1955 - 2019)
Michael Pinkston, 63, of Amarillo died April 19, 2019.

A memorial gathering will be from 2-6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 4619 S. Bonham, in Amarillo, TX.

Michael was born December 7, 1955, in Lubbock, TX. His railroading career was started in Slaton, TX and continued there for many years until his move to Amarillo.

Survivors include his wife, Debie Pinkston, of Amarillo; two brothers, Gary and Dale Pinkston, both of Lubbock; two stepsons, Oliver and Joshua Grabbe; and four grandchildren.
