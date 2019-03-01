Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Preston "Mike" Davis. View Sign

Michael Preston "Mike" Davis, age 60, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospice of the Southwest in the loving presence of his family. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Amanda Davis of Homestead, Florida, his attentive sisters, Beverly Ballard and Carolyn McCarty (along with her husband Wade), and his baby brother, Phil Davis (and wife Melissa) of Amarillo, and his many nieces and nephews- all of whom have suffered greatly for his sudden and ineffable loss.



He was predeceased by both of his parents- his father, Ernest Carroll Davis, in 1982 and his mother, M. Maxine "Mahon" (Snider) Davis, in 2008. He also withstood the loss of his two older brothers- Ernest C. "Ernie" Davis Jr. in 2012 and James N. "Jim" Davis, in 2007. Most of all, however, he suffered the loss of his soulmate and wife of nearly 40 years, Mickye (Ferguson) Davis, whom we all mourned in July of last year. Despite this, he was always warm, like when you would encircle his thin frame in a hug, and his smile was a ray of sunshine peeking out from the cloud of his well groomed mustache. He was much like his father, kind to a fault, soft-spoken, and had a good sense for people.



For many years he worked day and night at The Scarlet Door, where he always wore a welcoming smile and where he found himself a home among his second family. Many of his long term clients stopped being mere customers and instead regarded him as a precious friend. He was gregarious company, an unfailing brother, and an adoring father. It is for this that he will be missed dearly, but he will be remembered for his contagious laughter and his warm-hearted nature by his many friends and family.



Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Amarillo Northwest Campus, Hillside Christian Church, 600 Tascosa Road. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



