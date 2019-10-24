On August 5, 1955, Michael was presented to Lugene Reed, Sr. and Julia King Johnson. On June 9, 2012, he married Christina Martinez and formed a blended family together. Some have gone before Michael to start new lives, father; Lugene Reed, Sr., mother; Julia King Johnson, brother; Lugene Reed, Jr. Leaving behind to keep the memory of Michael alive are wife; Christina, children; Kesha, Meesha, Reesha, Kim, Shalomar, Ray, Jr., Darius (Bodidley), stepchildren; Faith, Aunique, Nichole, Michelle, grandchildren, great great grandchildren, great great great children, brother; Allen, sisters; Gloria Jean Rosileetta, Ethyel Mae, and April. Viewing will be held Friday, October 25th from 7:30PM-8:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels, 1416 N. Hughes. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26th, at 10 AM, at New Birth Fellowship, 2501 SW 3rd, Pastor E.J. Cofer. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and sign the guestbook please visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019