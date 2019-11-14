Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Mike" Riggs. View Sign Service Information Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 (806)-374-3709 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Ray Riggs, 63, of Amarillo, went to meet the Lord on November 12, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Michael Matthews officiating. Mike was born June 7, 1956 in Amarillo, Texas to H.R. "Jake" and Mille Riggs. Mike married Kathy Arthur on August 12, 1984 in Lubbock, Texas; together they had 3 children John Michael, Cody Lee and Kelli Rae Riggs. Throughout his life he enjoyed working on cars. He taught auto body classes in Lubbock for a short time. Although the physical world took a toll on his body, he was mentally alert and kept a strong heart full of love. Mike had a great passion for studying Robert E. Lee, trains, photography and was a Trekie. He will be remembered for having such a gentle soul and a kind heart. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .



He is preceded in death by a son Jon Michael Riggs and his father H.R. "Jake" Riggs.



He is survived by his two children Cody Riggs of Amarillo; Kelli Riggs of Abernathy; his mother Millie Riggs; a brother Stuart Riggs; a sister Kathy Kirkland all of Amarillo. Two nieces Deseray Riggs; Mollie Riggs a nephew Caleb Kirkland all of Amarillo. A great niece Stormy Hulen and two great nephews Tristen Reeves and Colton Hulen all of Amarillo.





Michael "Mike" Ray Riggs, 63, of Amarillo, went to meet the Lord on November 12, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Michael Matthews officiating. Mike was born June 7, 1956 in Amarillo, Texas to H.R. "Jake" and Mille Riggs. Mike married Kathy Arthur on August 12, 1984 in Lubbock, Texas; together they had 3 children John Michael, Cody Lee and Kelli Rae Riggs. Throughout his life he enjoyed working on cars. He taught auto body classes in Lubbock for a short time. Although the physical world took a toll on his body, he was mentally alert and kept a strong heart full of love. Mike had a great passion for studying Robert E. Lee, trains, photography and was a Trekie. He will be remembered for having such a gentle soul and a kind heart. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .He is preceded in death by a son Jon Michael Riggs and his father H.R. "Jake" Riggs.He is survived by his two children Cody Riggs of Amarillo; Kelli Riggs of Abernathy; his mother Millie Riggs; a brother Stuart Riggs; a sister Kathy Kirkland all of Amarillo. Two nieces Deseray Riggs; Mollie Riggs a nephew Caleb Kirkland all of Amarillo. A great niece Stormy Hulen and two great nephews Tristen Reeves and Colton Hulen all of Amarillo. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close