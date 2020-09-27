Dr. Michael "Mike" Stephen Kopenits, 69, of Amarillo died September 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church on October 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Burial will take place in New York. Please wear a mask.
Mike was born in Buffalo, NY on August 20, 1951 to Michael and Jean Kopenits. While in high school he met his wife to be Christine. Mike completed his Dental Medical Doctor (DMD) degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent 20 years in the dental profession. Later, Mike was hired on as an Anatomy & Physiology professor at Amarillo College.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his brother, Mark Kopenits.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Christine; daughter, Keri Juarez; son, Michael Kopenits lll; daughter, Melissa Rogers and husband Christopher; and six grandchildren, Nathaniel and Kealy Juarez, Ashlyn and Kynzie Kopenits, and Riley and Owen Rogers.
