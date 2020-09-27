1/1
Dr. Michael Stephen "Mike" Kopenits
1951 - 2020
Dr. Michael "Mike" Stephen Kopenits, 69, of Amarillo died September 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church on October 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Burial will take place in New York. Please wear a mask.

Mike was born in Buffalo, NY on August 20, 1951 to Michael and Jean Kopenits. While in high school he met his wife to be Christine. Mike completed his Dental Medical Doctor (DMD) degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent 20 years in the dental profession. Later, Mike was hired on as an Anatomy & Physiology professor at Amarillo College.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his brother, Mark Kopenits.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Christine; daughter, Keri Juarez; son, Michael Kopenits lll; daughter, Melissa Rogers and husband Christopher; and six grandchildren, Nathaniel and Kealy Juarez, Ashlyn and Kynzie Kopenits, and Riley and Owen Rogers.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
02:30 PM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
