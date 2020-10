Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Michael "Mike" Stephen Kopenits, 69, of Amarillo died September 3, 2020. Memorial services will be at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church on October 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Deacon Henry Wilhelm officiating. Burial will take place in New York. Family requests those attending the memorial service to please wear a mask.



