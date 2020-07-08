Michael W. Hancock, 69, of Amarillo passed from this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a brief illness. He is now free and completely healed from all the ills of this world. Memorial services will be 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Central Church of Christ Chapel, 1401 S. Madison, Minister Alan Stanglin officiating. Mike was born on April 18, 1951, to William L. and Frances Upton Hancock in Vernon. He attended Vernon Schools and then spent most of his life as a carpenter. Mike married his sweetheart Lisa on May 25, 1996, at the Central Church of Christ in Amarillo. Mike could build almost anything, and built it extremely well. He went into kidney failure and received the gift of life in 2004. After his transplant, Mike wanted to serve God by helping others. He had an opportunity to volunteer for Christmas in Action and helped do home repairs for the elderly and disabled in the Amarillo and Panhandle areas. Many friends and family learned their own carpentry skills from Mike. He also loved plants, especially tropical plants. Mike kept a greenhouse full of every kind of plant one could imagine. He loved talking about plants with everyone, and he truly had a green thumb. Mike was preceded in death by his father; and one son, Kevin Hancock. Survivors include his wife Lisa Payne Hancock of the home; one daughter, Erin McConnell and spouse Shannon of Amarillo; one son, Cody Hancock and wife Sabrina of Washington; his mother, Frances Hancock of Vernon; brother, Lloyd and wife Susan Hancock of Alvin; one brother-in-law, Tom Payne and wife Judy of Idalou; four grandchildren, Conner Jones of California, Addison Brandt of Amarillo, Jarrett Brandt of Amarillo, and Nadia Hancock of Weatherford. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.