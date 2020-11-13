1/1
Michael Williams
1958 - 2020
Mr. Michael Williams born in Cooper, Texas to Hubert & Rosetta Williams 10-5-58. On July 18, 1981, he married his sweetheart Donna Edwards and together they raised their two children. He is survived by his wife; Donna Williams Amarillo, children; LaNadia Williams-Carter (Bubba) Amarillo, Shelton Williams (Sarah) Amarillo, mother, Rosetta Williams (Kress, Texas), siblings; Loretta Sheppard Lubbock, Lisa (Milton) Ellis Kress, Morris Williams Kress, Clifford (Mary) Williams Plainview, grandchildren; Shelby Williams Amarillo, Synetta Wells Amarillo, great grandson: Cahlil Roddy, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews aunts uncles and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, November 14th at 10AM and the funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14th at 11AM. Burial Kress Cemetery. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
