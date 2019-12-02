Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle (Hamlin) Grumbles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Hamlin Grumbles, age 51, unexpectedly passed away at home in Stephenville, TX on November 27, 2019. Michelle was born on March 15, 1968 in Amarillo, TX. Marrying her one true love, her life as a married woman took her on a great adventure of knowing little about country life to running the business end of a ranch. She was known to many as a tough woman who didn't back away from any challenge, but with the same hands gently nursed many friends and family members. As her family grew, she took the title of motherhood with great pride.



She did all for her family. From Boy Scouts, to sports, endless amounts of homework, teaching basic life skills and all the challenges in raising fine, young men. As they grew, spending time with her dogs and traveling on the Harley with her husband brought her great joy. Just this summer, they checked off a bucket list item in traveling to South Dakota for the Sturgis Bike Rally. Moving into a dream home added another check to the bucket list and entertaining at an enormous dining table was a dream come true. She cherished the annual pilgrimage to the Camp Ben McCulloch to visit friends and family. In fact, she took a lot of time out of her days to speak with her families and friends. In every way, with everything she did, it was all and always for her families, near and far. With all the lives she touched, she left everlasting memories.



Proceeding her in death are her mother, Betty Maxfield; a brother, Terry Hopkins; an infant daughter, Misty Joy Grumbles; and father-in-law, Buddy Grumbles.



Michelle is survived by her husband of 30 yrs., Richard Grumbles and their two sons, William Grumbles, and Justin Grumbles. She is also survived by her father Doug Hamlin, wife, Margret; stepfather Archie Maxfield; siblings Donna Glisson, husband, Alvin; Ruthie Sustaita, husband, George; brother Tony Maxfield, wife Stephanie; Robert Hamlin, wife Melinda; John Hamlin, wife Carole Benson; Stacey Hamlin; mother-in-law, Carolyn Grumbles; sister-in-law Donna Grumbles; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends. Michelle was especially fond of her graduating class of 1986 at Arkansas High in Texarkana, TX.



A gathering of friends and family will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Fitzhugh Baptist Church, 11607 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin, Texas 78736. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fitzhugh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fitzhugh Cemetery.



Pallbearers are Justin Grumbles, William Grumbles, Glen Cook, Ricky Green, Mark Lyckman, and Trey Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Grumbles, Robert Hamlin and John Hamlin, Alvin Glisson, Tony Maxfield.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michelle's name to the Texas Epilepsy Foundation or the Texarkana Baptist Children's Home in Texarkana.



Condolences may be sent to:

Michelle Hamlin Grumbles, age 51, unexpectedly passed away at home in Stephenville, TX on November 27, 2019. Michelle was born on March 15, 1968 in Amarillo, TX. Marrying her one true love, her life as a married woman took her on a great adventure of knowing little about country life to running the business end of a ranch. She was known to many as a tough woman who didn't back away from any challenge, but with the same hands gently nursed many friends and family members. As her family grew, she took the title of motherhood with great pride.She did all for her family. From Boy Scouts, to sports, endless amounts of homework, teaching basic life skills and all the challenges in raising fine, young men. As they grew, spending time with her dogs and traveling on the Harley with her husband brought her great joy. Just this summer, they checked off a bucket list item in traveling to South Dakota for the Sturgis Bike Rally. Moving into a dream home added another check to the bucket list and entertaining at an enormous dining table was a dream come true. She cherished the annual pilgrimage to the Camp Ben McCulloch to visit friends and family. In fact, she took a lot of time out of her days to speak with her families and friends. In every way, with everything she did, it was all and always for her families, near and far. With all the lives she touched, she left everlasting memories.Proceeding her in death are her mother, Betty Maxfield; a brother, Terry Hopkins; an infant daughter, Misty Joy Grumbles; and father-in-law, Buddy Grumbles.Michelle is survived by her husband of 30 yrs., Richard Grumbles and their two sons, William Grumbles, and Justin Grumbles. She is also survived by her father Doug Hamlin, wife, Margret; stepfather Archie Maxfield; siblings Donna Glisson, husband, Alvin; Ruthie Sustaita, husband, George; brother Tony Maxfield, wife Stephanie; Robert Hamlin, wife Melinda; John Hamlin, wife Carole Benson; Stacey Hamlin; mother-in-law, Carolyn Grumbles; sister-in-law Donna Grumbles; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends. Michelle was especially fond of her graduating class of 1986 at Arkansas High in Texarkana, TX.A gathering of friends and family will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Fitzhugh Baptist Church, 11607 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin, Texas 78736. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fitzhugh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fitzhugh Cemetery.Pallbearers are Justin Grumbles, William Grumbles, Glen Cook, Ricky Green, Mark Lyckman, and Trey Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Grumbles, Robert Hamlin and John Hamlin, Alvin Glisson, Tony Maxfield.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michelle's name to the Texas Epilepsy Foundation or the Texarkana Baptist Children's Home in Texarkana.Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close