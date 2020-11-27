Mike Green, 73, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Mike was born March 25, 1947, in Lorenzo, TX to John and Kathryn Green. He graduated from Woodberry Forest High School in Virginia and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Texas Tech University.
Mike was part owner in United Filters and owned Lorenzo Textile Mills. He loved to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. He also loved watching Texas Tech but his greatest joy was watching his grandkids in anything and everything they did.
He loved his country and was very patriotic.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Kincaid and husband Scott, and Terry Phetluangsy and husband Savath, all of Amarillo, TX; a son, Travis Green and wife Brandee, of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Jerry Green and wife Saretta, of Fort Worth, TX; a sister, Jonye Kay Briggs and husband Deane of Winter Haven, FL; and ten grandchildren, Kylie Jennings, Justin Jennings, Gage Phetluangsy, Ben Kincaid, Tai Phetluangsy, Mia Phetluangsy, Samantha Green, Owen Kincaid, Luke Kincaid, and Micah Green.
The family suggests memorials to a favorite charity
