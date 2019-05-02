Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Alene Dokey Little. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Alene Dokey Little, 90, of Amarillo died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Southwest Church of Christ with Lynn Camp and Doyle Corder officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Mildred was born October 5, 1928, in Clay County to James and Susie Dokey. She graduated from Petrolia High School in 1945. She went to Abilene Christian College graduating in 1949, with a teaching degree. Her first teaching job was in Wellington, TX, where she taught business. On her first Sunday in Wellington she met Charlie Little at church. They went to Mid and Joyce Scott's house that night for their first date and were married May 30, 1950. To this blessed union, their daughter Rhonda was born in 1952 and their son Greg in 1955. Charlie and Mildred moved to Amarillo in 1959 for Charlie's new job with American National Insurance. Mildred taught at Palo Duro High School for one year and then transferred to Highland Park where she taught English and Spanish for thirty-five years.



She was known for her faith, hospitality and her serving spirit. She traveled all over and loved to play cards with her friends. She looked forward to serving her friends every Friday. She was a loyal Texas Rangers fan and would have made a great manager. She was fiercely independent and was just as much fun. There are many, many "Mildred stories" that are hard to believe but all are true. She was one of a kind and wherever she went she brought laughter, smiles and love. She is greatly missed by all.



Preceding her in death are her parents, James and Susie Dokey; her husband, Charlie; son-in-law, Jon Salmon; and two grandsons, Cody and Clay Salmon.



Mildred is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Salmon, of Amarillo; son, Greg Little and wife, Lana, of Amarillo; grandchildren, Casey Salmon and wife Tara, Shannon Salmon, Mitch Khoury and Luz, Leah Hanson and husband Gabe; great-grandchildren, Shaylee Salmon, Slade Salmon, Lachlan Hanson, Georgia Hanson, and Israel Gonzales; and many, many friends.



The family will receive friends from 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the funeral home.



