Mildred Busch piano teacher in Amarillo for over 70 years has died at 98 years old. Mildred was a piano prodigy and is well known for her innovative teaching and the ability to relate her passion for music to her students, teaching in her assisted living facility until her 96th birthday. Condolences can be sent to Kathy Busch Garcia, daughter and granddaughter Katy at 2832 Mill Valley Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 78603. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to local Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019