Mildred Irene Ellis passed away September 3, 2019 in Amarillo. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories. She was born June 23, 1932 in Ford Kansas to Kenneth and Grace Leighty. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching the Golden Girls along with The Young and the Restless. Irene was a very giving person she always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She loved making banana bread with her children and grandchildren even when ingredients were left out! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to The Friends of Central Library.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Kenneth Ellis; daughter Kimberly Mata Siling; and a brother Gaylen Leighty.



She is survived by her children Pamela Matheson and husband Carson; Debbie Watts and husband Sam; and Mike Ellis. Eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren.





