Mildred Harkins Welch, 84 of Friona passed away November 20, 2019 in Friona. Viewing will be from 9:00 A. M. to 8:00 P.M. with family visitation from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home Thursday November 21, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Friona with Rev. Ellis Parson and Rev. Brett Hoyle, officiating. Arrangements by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.



Mildred Lafern was born June 27, 1935 in Carnegie Oklahoma to Finley Beckham and Nola Mildred Millwee Harkins. Mildred grew up with two older brothers Leon and Earl. Mildred gave her life to Jesus and was baptized at age 11. Mildred graduated from Plainview High School in 1952.



Mildred married Royce Gene Welch on June 29, 1952 and the couple lived in several locations before settling in the Friona area in 1956 to farm.



Gene and Mildred were members of Summerfield Baptist Church for over 60 years. Mildred served the church as the church clerk from 1973 to current. She was a very dedicated member who had served in all capacities such as Sunday School teacher, GA leader, VBS director, along with serving on various boards and offices.



Mildred was a member of the Black Study Club (formerly the Black Home Demonstration Club). She also served the club in every office multiple times. Lifelong friends and families were made!!



Mildred is remembered for always being a kind, generous and loving Christian wife, mom and grandma. She enjoyed working in the yard and caring for her home. Mildred was the perfect farm wife. She was a true servant in every way.



Survivors include three children, Veca Masters and her husband James, Kevin and wife Linda, and Varla and her husband Terry all of Friona; 11 grandchildren, Vacresia Salyer and husband Greg of Shallowater LaTawn White of Midland, Vanette Barnett and her husband Todd of Amarillo, V'Lynda Barnett and her husband Kevin of Perryton, V'Laura Sundlie and husband Justin of Ozark, MO, V'Lesha Pelton and her husband Raymond of San Angelo, Tolby Wilcox and his wife Jenny of Lubbock, Kelsey Welch of Amarillo, Katy Welch of Friona, Dillon Welch and wife Ariana of Seminole, and Duncan Welch and his wife Ariel of Lubbock. Great-grandchildren Mason, Gage, Liam, Gene, Maddison, Ellis, Kitzy, Valeigh, Bryce, Aubrey, Easton, Palmer, McCoy, Slaton, Parker, Marlee, Peyton, Paxton, Avah and Mavrick. Also, by two sisters- in-law, Carleta Harkins of Hereford and Paula Welch of Amarillo.



The family suggests memorials be to Parmer Medical Center 1307 Cleveland Friona, Texas 79035 or Bluebonnet Home Health and Hospice 304 East 11st. Friona, Texas 79035 Friona, Texas 79035



