Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Mayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Mayes, 84, of Amarillo, was called home to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after a courageous 15 year fight against breast cancer. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. with Chaplain Ken Branum officiating. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Mildred was born June 2, 1935 in Valliant, Oklahoma to Robert and Amie Spencer. She married Sammie Mayes on December 26, 1952. Mildred was a very hard worker. She dedicated her life to caring for her family. Mildred also worked at the Burger Barrel and the Thrift Store. She had an exceptional green thumb and could get anything to grow. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but they rejoice in knowing they will all be reunited again one day in Heaven. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammie Mayes; a son, Randy Mayes; and a brother, Vester Spencer. Survivors include two sons, Sammie Mayes and wife LeRenda, and Kelly Mayes and wife Becky all of Amarillo; a daughter, Vicki Thurston and husband John of Amarillo; a sister, Ettie Hough and husband Tom of Amarillo; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.





Mildred Mayes, 84, of Amarillo, was called home to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after a courageous 15 year fight against breast cancer. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. with Chaplain Ken Branum officiating. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Mildred was born June 2, 1935 in Valliant, Oklahoma to Robert and Amie Spencer. She married Sammie Mayes on December 26, 1952. Mildred was a very hard worker. She dedicated her life to caring for her family. Mildred also worked at the Burger Barrel and the Thrift Store. She had an exceptional green thumb and could get anything to grow. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but they rejoice in knowing they will all be reunited again one day in Heaven. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammie Mayes; a son, Randy Mayes; and a brother, Vester Spencer. Survivors include two sons, Sammie Mayes and wife LeRenda, and Kelly Mayes and wife Becky all of Amarillo; a daughter, Vicki Thurston and husband John of Amarillo; a sister, Ettie Hough and husband Tom of Amarillo; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close