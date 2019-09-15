Milton David Woolsey (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel
6100 S. Soncy Road
Obituary
Milton David Woolsey, 85, of Amarillo died September 12, 2019.

David was born September 25, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Doc and Ethel Woolsey. He proudly served in the United States Airforce.

David was born September 25, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Doc and Ethel Woolsey. He proudly served in the United States Airforce.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Stephenson; and his first wife, Stella Elizabeth Capps.

David is survived by his wife, Vonda of Amarillo; daughter, Vicki Kiker of Canyon and sons, Joe David Woolsey (Twilla) of Amarillo, Jan Kiker (Joanna) of Midland; Jeff Kiker of Tulia, and Jimmy Kiker (Vicki) of Odessa; son-in-law Bobby Stephenson; sister, La June Tortorich of Metairie, LA; and brother, Tom Woolsey of Amarillo, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
