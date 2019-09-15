Milton David Woolsey, 85, of Amarillo died September 12, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Road. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
David was born September 25, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Doc and Ethel Woolsey. He proudly served in the United States Airforce.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Stephenson; and his first wife, Stella Elizabeth Capps.
David is survived by his wife, Vonda of Amarillo; daughter, Vicki Kiker of Canyon and sons, Joe David Woolsey (Twilla) of Amarillo, Jan Kiker (Joanna) of Midland; Jeff Kiker of Tulia, and Jimmy Kiker (Vicki) of Odessa; son-in-law Bobby Stephenson; sister, La June Tortorich of Metairie, LA; and brother, Tom Woolsey of Amarillo, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
