Attorney Milton (Milt) Walker (aka Uncle Milty), age 76, of Pearland, Texas died on February 19, 2020.



Milton was born to Bob and Elnora Walker. He grew up in Carson County, Texas, and was raised on a farm one mile west of Conway. He graduated from Panhandle High School in Panhandle, Texas in 1962 where he was in Ag and president of his senior class. He then received his B.S. degree in Agriculture and History from West Texas State University in 1967. He then received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Texas Tech Law School in 1972.



At West Texas State he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Social Fraternity, Block and Bridle Club, and T-Anchor Rodeo Club (2nd team bronc rider).



At Tech Law School he was a member of the Law Review and Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity.



He practiced law for 48 years from 1972 until his death. He had practices in Lubbock (72), Irving (73-76), Amarillo (77-82), Borger/Panhandle (83-92), and Houston (89-2020).



Milton loved music and could play any song by ear on almost any instrument. He also loved flying in private planes and could identify most of them by name without hesitation.



He was saved and was a member of Sagemont Church of Houston and a dedicated member of The Word Sunday school class. He felt he was blessed daily for finding a church that did so much for so many people in the area as well as around the world. He found his calling there by using his skills as an attorney to write wills for church members for free. One year in 2014, in a period of just a few days, he helped 1,400 church members write their wills. He continued doing this, from 2014 until 2019, for a total of 3,633 will packages for our church members. He did this because as he said, he was "happy to work for Jesus".



Milton was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Elnora Walker.



He is survived by his wife of over 28 years, Mary House Walker; a son, Clint Walker (Alyson), of Panhandle, TX; a daughter, Sarah Walker Sturm (Matt) of Highlands Ranch, CO.; a daughter by marriage, Erin House Schaefer (Sean) of Cisco, TX; a son by marriage, Ethan House (Wendy) of Oklahoma City. Grandchildren: Mikennon Donovan, Colin and Luke Sturm, Christian and Kaitlyn Schaefer, and Hadley House. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Hunt (Frank) and daughter Angela Apel of Denton and Deborah Vassilev (Vassil) of Austria and children Laura and Robert. He also leaves a host of friends and clients who became friends.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" (2 Tim. 4:7)



Milton will be missed so much on this side of eternity. We will miss his smile and hearty laughter, his piano playing of hymns before Sunday School, and his kindness and dedication to helping others in need. But, for those who have trusted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, they will get to rejoice with Milton again for eternity to come.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, February 28, 2020, at Sagemont Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Jim Hastings will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sagemont Church Helping Hands Ministry at 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77089 or a .

