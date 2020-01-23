Mrs. Minnie Mo Scott was a staple in the community. She owned her own Cafes, The Minnie Mo Cafe and The Brown Derby. She was a cook for Betty Bivins for 13 years. She retired at the age of 82. She was also a member of the Christmas in the Hood Choir. She is survived by her husband; Billy Don Scott, nephews; Cecil (Porshena) Echols, Greg (Felicia) Tiggs nieces; Karen E. (Michael) Jones, Janice (Drew) Johnson, Georgia Echols, Cleopatra E. Echols, Juwonde Westmoreland, and Crystal Echols Viewing will be held Friday, January 24th from 5PM-6:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes St., and the funeral will be held Saturday, January 25th at 2PM at Johnson Chapel A.M.E., 1901 NW Washington. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020