Missionary Lola Vinson
1931 - 2020
Missionary Lola Frances (Butler) Vinson was born July 19, 1931, to Willie Grant and Estelle Colethia Butler in Longview, Texas. Her family relocated to Lamesa, TX, where Lola graduated from Blackshear High School in 1948. Lola married prince charming, Emanuel Vinson, on November 12, 1949. She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Zelda "Piney" Vinson (Gloria), Gwendolyn "Margie" Vinson, Brenda Kay Bufford (James), Kenneth Vinson, and Mary Lou Rector, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandaughter, sisters; Johnnie Mae Williams and Deloris Thirlkill, and a host of nieces and nephews, and innumerable friends who love and will miss her tremendously. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 2nd from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., the funeral service at Langston Memorial Church of God In Christ, 213 S. Madison Street, Amarillo, TX, 79101. Burial, Memory Gardens. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
