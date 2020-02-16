Mitzi Renee Minkler (Hill), 63, of Amarillo, was born on April 1, 1956 at Duncan, OK, and passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Amarillo.
Services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount. Graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery, with reception following at Pinnacle Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Virgina Hill, of Amarillo; uncle Jimmy Don Boydston, former Potter County Sheriff; and brother, Mike Hill, of Amarillo.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Minkler of Amarillo; sister, ReGena Holalde of Wichita Falls, TX; brother, Benny Hill of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Holly Vanessa Vanderbush of Amarillo; son, Chaplain (CPT) Neil Vanderbush (Holly) of Little Rock, AR; son, Austin Vanderbush (Megan) of Aurora, MO; six grandchildren, Hannah Moon (Alec), Ethan Edger, PFC Dean Vanderbush (Madison), Abram Edger, Abigail Vanderbush, and Aden Vanderbush; and two great-grandchildren, Quinn Moon and Lilith Moon.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020