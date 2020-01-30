Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MJ Reed. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral service 11:00 AM South Georgia Baptist Church 5209 S. Georgia St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MJ Reed, 91 , of Amarillo departed from this life on January 27, 2020.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at South Georgia Baptist Church with Mike Martin officiating. Burial will be in Castro Memorial Gardens in Dimmitt TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



MJ was born on March 30, 1928 to Walter and Eunice Reed in Erick, Oklahoma. He proudly served his country in the Army and later in the National Guard retiring as a Captain. He married Frankie Carr in 1949 in Briscoe, TX. To this union three children were born, Stanley, Debra and Steven. MJ retired from Management in the Petro-Chemical Field after 44 years where he had worked as a plant manager in a number of locations in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.



MJ was a devoted member of the South Georgia Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie, sons, Stanley and Steven, daughter, Debra, sisters, Dorothy, Frances and Virginia and close friend and long time companion, Norma Halford.



Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Beverly Reed of Sioux City IA, Three grandchildren: Stefanie Alexander and husband Heath of Woodward OK, Jennifer Vogel and husband Bobby of Sioux City IA and Derek Reed and wife Hilary of Sioux City IA. Sisters: Merel Neill of Edmund OK, Faye DeVilbiss of Farmington NM, Brothers-in-law: Jim Webster of Oklahoma City and Jimmy Fowler of Gruver TX. Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Online condolences may be shared at





MJ Reed, 91 , of Amarillo departed from this life on January 27, 2020.Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at South Georgia Baptist Church with Mike Martin officiating. Burial will be in Castro Memorial Gardens in Dimmitt TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.MJ was born on March 30, 1928 to Walter and Eunice Reed in Erick, Oklahoma. He proudly served his country in the Army and later in the National Guard retiring as a Captain. He married Frankie Carr in 1949 in Briscoe, TX. To this union three children were born, Stanley, Debra and Steven. MJ retired from Management in the Petro-Chemical Field after 44 years where he had worked as a plant manager in a number of locations in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.MJ was a devoted member of the South Georgia Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie, sons, Stanley and Steven, daughter, Debra, sisters, Dorothy, Frances and Virginia and close friend and long time companion, Norma Halford.Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Beverly Reed of Sioux City IA, Three grandchildren: Stefanie Alexander and husband Heath of Woodward OK, Jennifer Vogel and husband Bobby of Sioux City IA and Derek Reed and wife Hilary of Sioux City IA. Sisters: Merel Neill of Edmund OK, Faye DeVilbiss of Farmington NM, Brothers-in-law: Jim Webster of Oklahoma City and Jimmy Fowler of Gruver TX. Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close