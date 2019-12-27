Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Jean Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Jean Mitchell, 60 of Amarillo died Monday December 23, 2019.



Services will be Saturday December 28th at 4 pm at Valleyview Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Larry Dunlap will be officiating.



Molly was born December 18th, 1959 in San Antonio Tx to William Timothy (Tim) and Julane Wood Quinlin. The family moved to Amarillo in July 1964. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1977. Then moved to Perryton TX and worked running the Greyhound Bus Station and later was a phlebotomist at the Ochiltree Hospital. During these years she drove to Amarillo College twice a week and received her Chemical Technology degree. In 1988 she moved back to Amarillo and started her 20-year career at Mason and Hanger/Pantex. While working at Pantex she received a Master's degree from Wayland Baptist University. In 1989 she married the love of her life, Don Michael Manning.



Molly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Whether it was picking them up after school and filling them full of sugar while helping them with homework, or the weekly Sunday sugar rush and run at her home. Everyone always enjoyed the annual Easter Egg Hunt. She spent many hours and days hand painting little eggs full of money to blend in with her trees and house. Hours and hours were spent on the phone with her brothers and sisters all across the country. She loved to fly from Portland Oregon to South Carolina and everywhere in-between to visit family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Tim and Julane Quinlin, husband Don Manning, and brother Clint Quinlin.



Survivors include her children Damon Manning and wife Jennifer, Jason Manning and wife Desiree, Katina Walker and husband Alfonse, and Rex Clark. 9 grandchildren Dawson, Spencer, and Gracee Manning, Berkley and Cooper Manning, Aspen and Quinlin Walker, and Rex II and Braydon Clark.



Her beloved siblings, Jeff Quinlin and wife Lorie, Will Quinlin and wife Kathy, Glen Quinlin and wife Patricia, Kathleen Armstrong and husband Steve, Lucinda Pannell and husband Rick, Martha Quinlin, Imelda Cunningham and husband Jesse, and Anita Gullett and husband Weston and sister-in-law Robyn Quinlin.



Also left with wonderful memories are her best friend of 40 years Sheril Kelley, longtime friends Mike Chandler, Steve Moglia, Rick and Pam Cognasi and Stephanie Moore.



The family suggests memorials be to the Amarillo Humane Society, 3501 S. Osage St., Amarillo, TX 79103; or the Wildcat Bluff Nature Preserve, 2301 N. Soncy Road, Amarillo, TX 79124.





