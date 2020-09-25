1/1
Mona "Nonie" Heizer
1935 - 2020
Mona "Nonie" Heizer, 84, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon with Pastor Bill Ivins of Saint Paul United Methodist Church officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Nonie was born November 9, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska, and moved to Amarillo in 1952. She married William "Bill" Heizer on September 28, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his death in 2012. Above all, Nonie dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was always active in all of her sons and grandchildren's activities, and she often said she was happiest when her house was overflowing with family and friends. She had a special gift for making everyone feel important, and she was relentlessly optimistic and caring. Over the years, her house was always a natural place for family and friends to meet, and laughter was a constant. Nonie was also passionate about gardening and enjoyed collecting figurines, and she attended St. Paul United Methodist Church. Nonie was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill Heizer, Sr. Survived by her sons, Bill Heizer and wife Tiffany of Amarillo, and Nathan Heizer and wife Karlee of Irving; two brothers, Robert MacMillian of Amarillo and Gary MacMillian and wife Pat of Georgetown; six grandchildren, Theo Madsen and husband Cody, Madison Heizer, Scout Heizer, Kaitlynn Glover, Brayden Heizer, and Devin Heizer. The family suggests memorials may be made to Amarillo Brown Bag Runs, at www.amarillobrownbagruns.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dreamland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
