Monroe "Jargo" Dudley Johnson, Jr., 81, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.



Services will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



He was born in Malakoff, Texas on July 27, 1937, to Monroe Dudley Johnson, Sr. and Euna Bess Crawley Johnson. Jargo is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Sandi Johnson and a sister Jeanene Detton of Amarillo. He also leaves behind two daughters, Denisa Lusso and husband Russell and Katrina Penny, both of Amarillo. Two sons, Derek Johnson and wife Kathy of Blanco, Texas, and Chris Johnson of Amarillo, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as numerous other extended family members. He will be deeply missed by all.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Deran Johnson.



Throughout their marriage, Jargo and Sandi worked hard to build and nurture their blended family. Jargo leaves behind a legacy of a true family man.



Jargo was raised in Amarillo and proudly attended Humphrey Highland Elementary School where he made many lifelong friends. He was a multi-sport athlete at Amarillo High, excelling in both basketball and baseball before graduating in 1955. Jargo went on to attend The University of Texas, where he was a walk-on basketball player before shifting his focus to academics. Jargo graduated from UT with a geology degree and began his career in the oil business as a roughneck on oil rigs.



However, most of his career was spent working in the computer business before he transitioned into the classroom where he taught Special Education at Bonham Middle School. For his work in the classroom, Jargo was named the Amarillo ISD Regional Teacher of the Year in 1999-2000. He ended his career teaching Special Education at the Neal Unit for several years.



Jargo will be remembered for his patience and love of sports, coaching Kids Inc. for many years as well as being active in the Amarillo Special Olympics. He spent over 35 years coaching athletes and helped his wife as the Area Coordinator overseeing 16 counties. Jargo took pride in teaching the value of sportsmanship and teamwork. Many former athletes referred to him as "Coach" well into their adult lives.



Jargo was an active member of Harvest Amarillo Church and had a great love for his church family, especially the men in his Braveheart Bible Study group where he was able to share his deep devotion and love of God.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amarillo Special Olympics.



