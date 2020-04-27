Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monta Jean Smitherman. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Monta Jean Kennedy Smitherman passed from this life on April 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas after an extended illness. She was born May 2, 1939 in Pampa, Texas to Paul Lewis and Frances Noel Kennedy of McLean. Monta Jean attended Mclean schools where she was a member of the Tiger Marching Band playing clarinet and active in Future Homemakers of America as a state officer. She graduated from McLean High School in 1957. Monta Jean attended West Texas State University and was a member of the Buffalo Marching Band. She married Tony Ross Smitherman February 11, 1961 in Hart, Texas. She graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Math and Education from WTSU May 1961.



Monta Jean gave birth to Rue Beth Campbell February 16, 1962 in Plainview, Texas. They moved from Hart to Mclean in 1963 where she began a Bookkeeping/Tax Preparation business which she ran for over fifty years. Tony Bryan Smitherman was born September 16, 1965 in McLean, Texas. While living in McLean, Monta Jean was active at First United Methodist Church as a youth leader, member of United Methodist Women, the hospitality committee and served as Sunday School superintendent. Her most recent years were spent living in Lubbock, Texas.



Monta Jean is survived by her husband of fifty nine years, Tony Ross Smitherman, and children daughter Rue Beth Smitherman Campbell and Son-In-Law James Campbell of Allen, and son Tony Bryan Smitherman of Lubbock. She is survived by grandchildren Lauren Campbell Sharma and husband Rahul Sharma of Arlington; Thomas, Jennifer and Kevin Campbell of Allen; and Ross and Carol-Anne Smitherman of Lubbock. She has been blessed with many nieces and nephews and their children. Her wit, dedication to and determination will be greatly missed as well as her love and dedication to family and community.



Graveside Services in Interment will be held Monday, April 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to be donated to First United Methodist Church in McLean, Texas.





Monta Jean Kennedy Smitherman passed from this life on April 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas after an extended illness. She was born May 2, 1939 in Pampa, Texas to Paul Lewis and Frances Noel Kennedy of McLean. Monta Jean attended Mclean schools where she was a member of the Tiger Marching Band playing clarinet and active in Future Homemakers of America as a state officer. She graduated from McLean High School in 1957. Monta Jean attended West Texas State University and was a member of the Buffalo Marching Band. She married Tony Ross Smitherman February 11, 1961 in Hart, Texas. She graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Math and Education from WTSU May 1961.Monta Jean gave birth to Rue Beth Campbell February 16, 1962 in Plainview, Texas. They moved from Hart to Mclean in 1963 where she began a Bookkeeping/Tax Preparation business which she ran for over fifty years. Tony Bryan Smitherman was born September 16, 1965 in McLean, Texas. While living in McLean, Monta Jean was active at First United Methodist Church as a youth leader, member of United Methodist Women, the hospitality committee and served as Sunday School superintendent. Her most recent years were spent living in Lubbock, Texas.Monta Jean is survived by her husband of fifty nine years, Tony Ross Smitherman, and children daughter Rue Beth Smitherman Campbell and Son-In-Law James Campbell of Allen, and son Tony Bryan Smitherman of Lubbock. She is survived by grandchildren Lauren Campbell Sharma and husband Rahul Sharma of Arlington; Thomas, Jennifer and Kevin Campbell of Allen; and Ross and Carol-Anne Smitherman of Lubbock. She has been blessed with many nieces and nephews and their children. Her wit, dedication to and determination will be greatly missed as well as her love and dedication to family and community.Graveside Services in Interment will be held Monday, April 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to be donated to First United Methodist Church in McLean, Texas. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close