Monte Rhea Exposito, 79, of Amarillo, TX started her party with Jesus in Heaven on November 15th, 2020.
Private family services will be held.
Monte graced the world with her presence on July 4th, 1941. She was the firstborn to James Alfred and Rhealene Virginia Exposito.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her youngest son, Michael Don McBride.
Monte was part of a cosmetology legacy in Amarillo, doing hair for many years. She raised three beautiful children and a grandchild who she loved dearly. She was the matriarch of her family, leaving behind shoes that will never be filled.
In her spare time, she loved expressing herself through art, golfing, fishing, reading, and just having a good time. She was the life of the party wherever she went, whether she was playing softball in Africa, bowling a perfect game, or playing bingo. People were drawn to her charismatic spirit, evident by her many friends and loved ones.
She loved the Lord and all of her family fiercely.
She is survived by her brother Freddie D and wife, Priscilla Exposito, sister Vickie Childers, brother Jimmy and wife, Jan Exposito, all of Amarillo; one son, Fred and wife, Tonya McBride of Jacksonville, FL, one daughter, Tyra McBride of Pampa, TX; 7 grandchildren and their significant others, Jarrod and Merydith McBride, Whitney and Justin Myers, Maddie McBride and Brett Welsh, Macy McBride and Pat Stone, Lindsay and Craig Kirchhoff, Abby McBride, Kacy and Randy Vera; 16 great-grandchildren, Gracen, Presley, Austin, Petyon, Kyndal, Hayden, Adley, Kendall, Brayden, Allyson, Rheagan, Emily, Aubreigh, Leighton, Kaden and Daisy; 1 great-great-grandchild, Addison Rhea; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity
