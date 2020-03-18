Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morene (Amerson) Childers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morene Amerson Childers 88 of Wellington passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Keith Martin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



She was born on February 25, 1932 in Quail, to Charlie and Mamie Williams Amerson. She married N.E. Childers on July 1, 1950 at Quail. They moved into Wellington in 1974 from Quail. N. E. died in 1986.



Morene attended school at Quail and graduated from Wellington High School in 1949. She attended Draughon's Business College in Amarillo.



She was the purchasing agent for Collingsworth General Hospital 18 years and was a family care attendant at Adams Funeral Home for 20 years.



Morene volunteered as an EMT for the Collingsworth Ambulance Service 22 years, the RSVP and Home Delivered Meals.



She was a former member of the Quail Homemakers Club, the Quail and Wellington Lions Clubs, the Wellington B&PW Club and was a member of the First Baptist Church.



She was also preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Connie Dollar.



Morene is survived by 2 daughters Brenda Ferguson of Amarillo and Sharon Bowen and her husband Reece Bowen of Childress; a sister Alene Dollar of Denver; 4 grandchildren Damon Ferguson and his wife Cathy of Panhandle, John Bowen of Hollis, OK, Steve Bowen and his wife Allison and Cassie Ferguson both of Amarillo; 4 great grandchildren and 2 nephews Gary Dollar and Ron Dollar both of Denver.



The family suggests that memorials be made to the Wellington Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 321 or the Wellington Home Delivered Meals, 1001 Amarillo St., both in Wellington, TX 790956.



Sign the online guest book at

Morene Amerson Childers 88 of Wellington passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Keith Martin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.She was born on February 25, 1932 in Quail, to Charlie and Mamie Williams Amerson. She married N.E. Childers on July 1, 1950 at Quail. They moved into Wellington in 1974 from Quail. N. E. died in 1986.Morene attended school at Quail and graduated from Wellington High School in 1949. She attended Draughon's Business College in Amarillo.She was the purchasing agent for Collingsworth General Hospital 18 years and was a family care attendant at Adams Funeral Home for 20 years.Morene volunteered as an EMT for the Collingsworth Ambulance Service 22 years, the RSVP and Home Delivered Meals.She was a former member of the Quail Homemakers Club, the Quail and Wellington Lions Clubs, the Wellington B&PW Club and was a member of the First Baptist Church.She was also preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Connie Dollar.Morene is survived by 2 daughters Brenda Ferguson of Amarillo and Sharon Bowen and her husband Reece Bowen of Childress; a sister Alene Dollar of Denver; 4 grandchildren Damon Ferguson and his wife Cathy of Panhandle, John Bowen of Hollis, OK, Steve Bowen and his wife Allison and Cassie Ferguson both of Amarillo; 4 great grandchildren and 2 nephews Gary Dollar and Ron Dollar both of Denver.The family suggests that memorials be made to the Wellington Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 321 or the Wellington Home Delivered Meals, 1001 Amarillo St., both in Wellington, TX 790956.Sign the online guest book at www.adamsfuneralsvc.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close