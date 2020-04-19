Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan Elizabeth Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morgan Elizabeth Sanders was born in Amarillo, TX on November 8th, 1982 and passed away in Taos, NM on April 9, 2020, at the age of 37.



Morgan is survived by her loving family: Father, Ted Sanders and Mother, Karen Sanders; Sister, Farrell and her husband Craig Boone; Sister, Breanne and her husband Coly Marsh; three nieces Makenzie, Katie, and Abbie Marsh.



Growing up she was active in First Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 2001 and the University of Texas at Austin in 2005. From that time she lived in Aspen, Boulder, Austin, Amarillo, Santa Fe, and then settled in Taos where she owned a landscaping company called Stone Fruit Garden and was a massage therapist as well. She loved living and working in the mountains.



Growing up, she cherished her days as a camper and counselor at Camp Longhorn. She and her family spent a lot of time at Lake Tanglewood skiing and tubing with their friends. She was a lover of the outdoors. Morgan also loved to snow ski, hike, camp, run, paint, dig in the dirt, and grow flowers and vegetables. She loved all animals, especially dogs. As an avid runner she completed a half marathon, two full marathons, and an ultra marathon. She got a big kick out of sending notes, cards and gifts to her family and friends that were filled with glitter and confetti that would explode when opened.



Morgan was thoughtful and giving to all she knew and met. She had an adventurous nature and a big, bright, radiant spirit and smile that will be missed forever.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Morgan's name to Animal Rescue Shelter in Amarillo,



A celebration of her life will be held in Amarillo at a future date.

