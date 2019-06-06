Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Morgan McCaleb passed into the hands of the Lord this Monday, June 3rd. He was surrounded by his loving family who will forever cherish the moments with him.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Dr. McCaleb's funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Chapel, 1208 S. Tyler. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery.



Dr. McCaleb was extremely proud of his 60 year career in medicine here in Amarillo. He delivered thousands of children, performed surgeries and ended his career teaching new generations of doctors at Texas Tech Medical School. Dr. McCaleb grew up in Amarillo, graduated from Amarillo High School. Dr. McCaleb graduated from Southwestern Medical School in 1956.



He married Dixie Heien in 1965 and they enjoyed 54 wonderful years together before his death. He is survived by two children: daughter, Caroline Hands, D.D.S and son Morgan McCaleb, M.D., two sisters: Judy Matney and Sharon Bunney, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.





