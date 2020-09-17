1/1
Morris Lee Overstreet II
1969 - 2020
Morris Lee Overstreet II, 50, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The family will gather in the Rose Chapel of Warford-Walker Mortuary for a public viewing and to receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.

Private graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Llano Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Because of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required.

Morris graduated from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas.

A celebration of life service was held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home church, Fellowship Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, West Jr. and Nora Overstreet, Charles and Lorraine Kemp, and Margie Kemp Anderson.

Morris is survived by his parents, Judge Morris L. Overstreet and wife Carla F. Ortique, MD, and Brenda Kemp Overstreet, wife, LaTanga Overstreet, daughter, Marrissa, and son, Morris III, brother West C. C. Overstreet, and sisters, Elizabeth Hampton, and Jasmin Galloway-Michael, two nephews, Tyriece Hampton and Jayce Michael and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Compassion International, via their website: https://www.compassion.com/donate.htm

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
