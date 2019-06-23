Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mozelle Vetesk Foran. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Mozelle Vetesk Foran passed to be with her Lord and savior on June 20, 2019.



Family will receive friends from 3:00pm - 4:00pm, today, at Schooler Funeral Home; Funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Chapel of the First Baptist Church, Amarillo. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery.



Mozelle was born February 5, 1928 to Elsie and Braden Vetesk. Mozelle lived her entire life in Amarillo except for the time she attended Texas Tech University as an architect student where she met the love of her live, Joseph Donald Foran. The two were married on June 3, 1950 and settled in Amarillo where Mozelle worked three years as a draftsman for the electric company while Don ran Foran Construction Company along with his brother, Bill and father, James. Mozelle gave life to three beautiful children, Virginia, Christine, and Kelly. She was an active supporter of the Girl Scouts, holding many positions over the years. She was an avid hand weaver and founding member of the Palo Duro Handweavers Guild. She often gave weaving demonstrations to youth. Mozelle and Don have been faithful members of the First Baptist Church. They both loved hiking, camping, and spent countless hours exploring Palo Duro Canyon and the Rocky Mountains.



Mozelle was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carolyn McCartney and Shirley Hays.



She is survived by her husband, Don, children: Virginia of Amarillo, Christine & Cornelio Morales of Wimberly, TX, and Kelly & Sheri Foran of Morristown, TN and grandchildren: Heather & Ryan Schuyler of New Braunfels, TX and Kaitlin & Bret Hagler of Edmond, OK.



The Family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 South Tyler.





