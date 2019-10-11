Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MSgt David W. Bryan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David was born April 9, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas to H.R. and Joan Bryan. In October of 1972, David joined the United States Marine Corps. In August of 1974, David and Adele were married. David served 22 years in the USMC, retiring as a MSgt. (Adele served 20 years as a Marine wife). They retired to Amarillo in April of 1994. David and Adele have 3 children: David W. Bryan Jr., DeAdra Benton & husband Todd, Ashley Bennett-Bryan and fiance Josh Owen. Their grandchildren, Alex, Brandon, Logan, Cameron, Rylee-Ann, & Brooklyn, are their pride and joy. David has 2 brothers, Mike & Richard, and a sister, Terri. He has many more family members and loved ones. David was preceded in death by Baby Girl Bryan. He was a member of Chaparral Hills Baptist Church & the Roan-Creek Detachment 992 Marine Corps League. A memorial will be held on October 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church. Donations may be made in memory of MSgt. David Bryan to Panhandle Veterans Financial Aid.









