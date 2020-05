Or Copy this URL to Share

Murl Edwin Pearson, 91, of Spearman died May 28, 2020. Graveside Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at the Hansford Cemetery with David Pearson and Rev. Billy Snider officiating. Due to Covid-19 , regulated restrictions, friends are encouraged to gather at the cemetery but remain in their vehicles. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. , Spearman



