Myrle Davis, 86, of Amarillo died March 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019