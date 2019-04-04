Ann Hedgecoke of Irving passed away March 31, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1936 in Hansford County, Texas to George H. Johnson and Alta F. (Hitt) Johnson. Ann was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Irving and worked for the IISD as the cafeteria manager of Nimitz High School for many years. She was proud of her 1957 roller Skating Championship title. Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Garland Eugene Hedgecoke; brothers George Johnson and Russell Johnson; sisters Elsie Ritter, Opal Irwin and Grace Pierce. Left behind to cherish her memory are son Brian Hedgecoke of Weatherford, Texas; daughter Bridget Grimes of Jacksonville, Florida; sons Byron Hedgecoke & Benny Hedgecoke both of Irving; son Barry Hedgecoke of Springtown, Texas; grandchildren Janese, Rebecca, Tyler, Anthony & Drew; brothers John Johnson & sister Nancy Bruner. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Brown's Memorial Funeral Home with a Rosary to be said at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church at 203 S. MacArthur Boulevard with interment to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving.

