Myrtle Jones Kindred (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Syracuse Cemetery
Syracuse, KS
Obituary
Myrtle Jones Kindred, 82, of Amarillo, TX died February 5, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Heidecker officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Syracuse Cemetery in Syracuse, KS. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Myrtle was born in McAllen, TX on February 24, 1937 to Claude and Verna Storey. She grew up in Hamilton County, KS.

Myrtle married Wayne Kindred in San Angelo, TX on December 5, 2004.

Myrtle was a farmer's wife, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and enjoyed doing Ancestry.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Emit Jones; and a daughter, Vicki Stuckman.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Kindred, of Amarillo, TX; sons, Ed Jones and wife Sheri, of Lamar, CO, and Dave Stuckman, of Manhattan, KS; four grandchildren, Clinton Jones and wife Dara, of Vilas, CO, Colby Stuckman, Cassie Stuckman, and Kellie Jones and Brandon Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Cannon, Caeven, Tyler, and Zaylee.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
