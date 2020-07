Or Copy this URL to Share

Myrtle V. (Bolton) Williams, 94, of Amarillo, Texas died June 27, 2020. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church, 4111 Plains Boulevard, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.



