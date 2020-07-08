1/1
Myrtle V. (Bolton) Williams
1926 - 2020
Myrtle V. Williams, 94, of Amarillo Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church, 4111 Plains Boulevard, Amarillo, Texas, Pastor Bill Gehm, Officiant and Pastor Doug Gehm, Eulogist. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.

Ms. Williams was born in Barstow, Texas, to Garfield and Ida Charleston Bolton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Bennie (Genoria) Wheeler, Katye (Cleodis) McNealy, Walter Lee Williams, Earnest Frank (Donise) Williams, Elgin (Floria) Williams, Sandra Williams, Antoinette Williams, Carolyn (Richard) Parker, and Zella (Kenneth) Ratliffe, and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Ms. Williams' complete obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
8063745206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Warford Walker Mortuary, Inc.
