Myrtle V. Williams, 94, of Amarillo Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church, 4111 Plains Boulevard, Amarillo, Texas, Pastor Bill Gehm, Officiant and Pastor Doug Gehm, Eulogist. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.
Ms. Williams was born in Barstow, Texas, to Garfield and Ida Charleston Bolton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Bennie (Genoria) Wheeler, Katye (Cleodis) McNealy, Walter Lee Williams, Earnest Frank (Donise) Williams, Elgin (Floria) Williams, Sandra Williams, Antoinette Williams, Carolyn (Richard) Parker, and Zella (Kenneth) Ratliffe, and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
