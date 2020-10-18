Nachola "Nickie" Lunn Jeter, 92, of Amarillo, TX died October 17, 2020.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Rev. Corky Holland officiating. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery in the Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Nickie Jeter was born on September 20, 1928, to Grady and Maye Lunn in Hollis, OK. She was their first-born child.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Wynell Moody, Pat Egan, Donna Nix, Phil Lunn, and Kem Lunn; and nephew, Brad Hutton.
Nickie married Cal Jeter in 1952. The couple resided in Wichita Falls for 52 years. Following Cal's death, Nickie moved to Amarillo to be close to her twin sisters.
She was a champion trap shooter, traveling throughout the United Stated and Europe, making many friends throughout her travels.
Her spirited personality and passion for family were characteristics that made her so special.
Survivors include nieces, Shelby Warren (Scott), and Tiffany Lunn; great-nieces, Lindsay Kirchhoff (Craig), Kylie Lunn; great-nephew, Jace Bowen (Rebecca); sisters-in-law, Jan Lunn and Jackie Lunn; great-great-nieces, Hayden Williams (Hayden), Adley Stewart (Ross), Kendall Kirchhoff; and cousin, Nan Sanders. Nickie is also survived by Benicia Pena (Jesus and daughter, Kate), who has provided loving care to Nickie for the past 6 1/2 years and is considered to be a part of the Jeter family.
The family will receive friends at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M.- 2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com