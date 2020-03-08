Nancie Moore Sisemore, 83, of Amarillo died March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Church at Quail Creek with Rev. Kyle Clayton officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Nancie was born in Amarillo on December 22, 1936 to Thomas J. Arnold and Dorothy J. Kelsh Arnold. She graduated class of 1955 from Amarillo High. Nancie became an accomplished artist and woodcarver. Her paintings and carvings can be found in private collections throughout the United States and Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverlee Arnold; husbands, Thomas P. Moore and Jess J. Sisemore; son, Stephen Moore; and granddaughter, Stachia Rich.
Nancie is survived by son, Scott Moore and wife Ginger of Gilbert, AZ; daughter, LeAnn Young and husband Ivan of Leander, TX; son, Brett Sisemore and wife Heidi of Kingwood, TX; daughters, Angie Norman and husband Todd; Trisha Eklund and husband Donnie; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Church at Quail Creek or Faith City Mission.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020