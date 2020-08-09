Nancy E. Kindrick, age 65 of Amarillo, peacefully passed away on August 7, 2020, She was born April 2, 1955, in Fayetteville, NC, to Oscar (Florence Short ) Weimer.
Nancy enjoyed cooking, arts & crafts, along with traveling to places she had not been to before. She was close to her sisters and often traveled to visit them and take trips together. Nancy was very organized and kept everything tidy and neat. These skills enabled her to organize her family history with specific details of everyone. Her favorite movie was "Gone With the Wind," and she loved music by Elton John. She was very fond of animals, especially dogs.
She is survived by her loving husband Joe Kindrick, with whom she was united in marriage April 29, 2006; her dearest daughter Samantha; her treasured siblings, Marie "Elaine" (the late Jim) Chrissikos of Powhatan, VA, Gary "Raymond" Weimer, Jerry Ray Weimer of Dover, TN, and Walter "Lee" Weimer of Amarillo, TX. Nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a dear sister, Catherine "Cathy" Kay Rygiewicz of Dallas, TX.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., August 11, 2020, a graveside service in memory of Nancy, will be held at Llano Cemetery, 2900 S Hayes St, Amarillo, TX
The family request memorials to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Website: https://www.diabetes.org/