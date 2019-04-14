Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ellen Kirksey "Mama Nana" Jeffus. View Sign

Nancy "Mama Nana" Ellen Kirksey Jeffus, 90, of Amarillo died Friday, April 12, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Nancy was born to Clay and Myrtie Ward Kirksey on November 24, 1928, in Amarillo, TX. She was a lifelong resident of Amarillo. She was a graduate of Amarillo High School and Amarillo College. Nancy was an active member of First Baptist Church. She also was active in several organizations.



She married Clyde Henry Jeffus, April 3, 1954.



Nancy worked for the Santa Fe Railway in the Freight Claim Department as a Freight Claim Investigator until her office relocated to Topeka, Kansas.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Henry Jeffus; her parents; a brother, Earl Kirksey; and a son-in-law, Ridge Terry.



Survivors include three daughters, Becky Terry, of Amarillo, Pam Pecoraro and husband John of Little Elm, and Tricia Deaver and husband Jayson, of Amarillo; fourteen grandchildren, James Terry, of Amarillo, Jennifer Onderek and husband Josh, of Yukon, OK, Joshua Terry and Jessica Fenn and husband Andrew, of Amarillo, Emily Fulks and husband Sam, of Little Elm, TX, Loressa Watts and husband Ryan, of Frisco, TX, Halton Pecoraro and wife Nikki, of The Colony, TX, Bethany Pecoraro, Hunter Pecoraro and wife Camille, Mackenna Pecoraro and Destiny Pecoraro, of Little Elm, Jaydon Pickens and husband, Hagen, Branton Deaver and Janson Deaver, of Amarillo; sixteen great-grandchildren, and one on the way; one niece, Cecelia Wampler and husband Wayland, of Pflugerville; one nephew, Clay Kirksey, of Austin; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Jeffus.



The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home.



