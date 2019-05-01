Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Gay Myatt. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Gay Myatt, 88, of Amarillo, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.



Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Central Church of Christ Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Nancy was born on April 12, 1931 in Abilene, Texas to Beulah and George Graves. She was a homemaker.



She married Frontz Murray "Coach" Myatt on July 21, 1950 in Abilene. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2015.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Grave; and a sister, Joyce McAlpine.



She is survived by four daughters, Melinda Mullins of Amarillo; Camie Chandler of Terrell; Julie O'Dell of Fort Worth; and Jill McDonald and husband Mike of Haslet, Texas; a son, Murray Myatt and wife Donna of Amarillo; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Heartis Amarillo and Diane Henson with Accolade Hospice for the wonderful care given.



The family suggests memorials to Presbyterian Children's Home, 3400 Bowie St., Amarillo, TX 79109.



