Nancy Gay Myatt, 88, of Amarillo, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Central Church of Christ Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Nancy was born on April 12, 1931 in Abilene, Texas to Beulah and George Graves. She was a homemaker.
She married Frontz Murray "Coach" Myatt on July 21, 1950 in Abilene. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Grave; and a sister, Joyce McAlpine.
She is survived by four daughters, Melinda Mullins of Amarillo; Camie Chandler of Terrell; Julie O'Dell of Fort Worth; and Jill McDonald and husband Mike of Haslet, Texas; a son, Murray Myatt and wife Donna of Amarillo; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Heartis Amarillo and Diane Henson with Accolade Hospice for the wonderful care given.
The family suggests memorials to Presbyterian Children's Home, 3400 Bowie St., Amarillo, TX 79109.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 1 to May 2, 2019