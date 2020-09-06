Nancy Madison Bagley passed away August 16, 2020, just 10 days shy of her 83rd birthday. She was born August 26, 1937 in Midland, Michigan, and adopted by the late Larry L. Otis and Dorothy Farr Otis.
She grew up in San Diego Ca, where she met her husband WT Bagley. They were married in 1957. She lived in Minnesota for 10 years before settling in Canyon, Texas.
She enjoyed horse back riding, watching baseball on TV, and spent several years working at Palo Duro Canyon Hospital as a nurse.
She is survived by two children: Kimberly Hinn, and Bob Hinn of Arkansas. Jim Bagley, and Sandy of Texas, and seven grandchildren: Christina, Robert, Jennifer, Chris, Brittany, Madison and Will. Nancy also had six Great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many friends. Any donations in Nancy's name should be given to www.easterseals.com
. Guestbook at www.SmithfamilyCares.com
.