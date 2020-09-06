1/1
Nancy Madison Bagley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Madison Bagley passed away August 16, 2020, just 10 days shy of her 83rd birthday. She was born August 26, 1937 in Midland, Michigan, and adopted by the late Larry L. Otis and Dorothy Farr Otis.

She grew up in San Diego Ca, where she met her husband WT Bagley. They were married in 1957. She lived in Minnesota for 10 years before settling in Canyon, Texas.

She enjoyed horse back riding, watching baseball on TV, and spent several years working at Palo Duro Canyon Hospital as a nurse.

She is survived by two children: Kimberly Hinn, and Bob Hinn of Arkansas. Jim Bagley, and Sandy of Texas, and seven grandchildren: Christina, Robert, Jennifer, Chris, Brittany, Madison and Will. Nancy also had six Great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many friends. Any donations in Nancy's name should be given to www.easterseals.com. Guestbook at www.SmithfamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved